Le Bonheur celebrates its 70 year mark

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Having opened its doors to exclusively care for children on June 15, 1952, Le Bonheur now celebrates 70 years of being open to the public.

Today, Le Bonheur offers multiple specialty care services for children.

The hospital was recently named the second best children's hospital in Tennessee in the U.S. News & World Report.

Le Bonheur was also ranked in the top 50 for three categories; Pediatric Cardiology and Heart Surgery, Pediatric Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, and Pediatric Pulmonology and Lung Surgery.

To recognize its 70-year-old birthday, Le Bonheur will host a birthday celebration for its staff, Bonheur clinical experts, Le Bonheur Family Partners Council, Le Bonheur Club, National Leadership Council and patient families.