Thousands form a sea of pink for the 8th annual Sista Strut walk for breast cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was a huge turnout for the eighth annual Sista Strut breast cancer charity walk Saturday morning at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in midtown Memphis.

Sista Strut’s goal is to raise awareness, especially in the African American community. It raises money for Sisters Network Memphis and STARRS, local breast cancer charities.

The past two years, the Sista Strut was held as a drive-thru event due to COVID-19 restrictions. But Saturday, people gathered and made up for last time, thousands in a sea of pink hitting the street for the walk through the Cooper-Young neighborhood.

iHeartMedia Memphis' 95.7 Hallelujah FM, V101, K97, and WDIA put on the annual event.