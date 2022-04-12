901WRAP becomes Tennessee's first witness assistance program

901WRAP, a witness relocation and assistance program that's the first of its kind in Tennessee, was unveiled on Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you know anything about recent shootings in Memphis and Shelby County but are afraid to speak, there's a new program that could help.

The program aims to help witnesses find safe lodging so they can testify against criminals without fear of retaliation or threats from neighborhood gang members or others seeking to intimidate witnesses into silence.

The program received a $10,000 start-up donation from Adkins' church and a $150,000 contribution from the Shelby County Commission.