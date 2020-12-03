97-year-old former COGIC bishop rescued from house fire

He is being treated for smoke inhalation but is expected to be okay.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Fire Department is investigating what caused a massive fire at the home of a COGIC bishop.

Flames started showing around noon Wednesday at Bishop Lee ward's home on Emory Road in the Westwood area. He led the Greater Harvest Church of God in Christ until his retirement.

His wife saw the flames and rescued their 5-year-old granddaughter, but the 97-year-old ward who uses a walker had to be rescued.

"We thank God for life and for sparing them. And not just their home but because the blaze was big, even the people in the surrounding area and the neighborhood," said Ward’s granddaughter, Valerie Brown.