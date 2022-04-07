A 'chill family-friendly' event | Cooper Young celebrates Independence Day with annual parade

Cooper Young's annual Independence Day parade gave Memphians a chance to take part in family-friendly activities like chalk drawing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 4th of July brought fun to a family-friendly event that took place in Cooper Young on Monday.

Amanda Yarbro-Dill is the executive director of the Cooper Young Community Association.

"This is our annual parade," she said. "We've been having it for years and years. It's a very chill family-friendly event. We basically just want to give an opportunity for the community to gather together."

Anide Francis is a Cooper Young resident who was at the event with her daughter Adelay Francis.

"I think just after being in the pandemic for so long," Francis said. "It's just nice to be around people again and have a good time."

Another recent event promoted by the Cooper Young Community Association actually grew out of the pandemic. Cooper Young Front Porch Festival, which took place in April, featured 80 different local Memphis artists and bands.

The festival celebrated local artists and held yard sales for residents to enjoy in the neighborhood. Even when the pandemic occurred through 2021, the outdoor festival in Cooper Young gave musicians a place to play safely.

"I'm so relieved, I didn't know how this was going to turn out," Porchfest organizer Ally Wallace said during the 2022 festival. "Having all these people here makes me think, 'OK, I've done something right; this is good for the community.'"

A Sunday in May also turned out to be a successful event for the Cooper Young neighborhood.