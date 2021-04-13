x
A discussion with a Memphis activist and pastor about recent high-profile national stories involving police and Black men

Activist and pastor Dr. Earle Fisher breaks down several high-profile news stories involving police and Black men.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Local 24 News anchor Katina Rankin talks with activist and pastor Dr. Earle Fisher with Abyssinian Missionary Baptist about several high-profile news stories involving police actions, including the Derrick Chauvin trial; the shooting death of Daunte Wright --where an officer who fired intended to use a Taser, not a handgun, according to the chief of police--; and more.

