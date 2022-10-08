'A mix and mingle' | MPD to hold cookout

Treadwell Middle School Park is the venue for a cookout that MPD hopes will build a stronger relationship with the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is pulling out all the stops in an effort to recruit new cops. A "Pop Up Cookout" is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Treadwell Middle School Park is the venue for a cookout that MPD hopes will build a stronger relationship with the community. Members said that they believe this can reduce crime and make it easier for citizens to feel that they can trust the police.

The cook out is said to feature volleyball, basketball, football and even face painting.