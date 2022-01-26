"A place to belong" l Girls on the Run program mentors students on leadership

The non-profit supports elementary and middle school-aged girls to grow in self-esteem, health and leadership.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A non-profit focused on giving girls a place to belong and finding their voice is recruiting for coaches and mentors this spring.

Sisterhood, confidence and leadership are a few goals Girls on the Run is encouraging for elementary and middle-school-aged girls.

“You’re so self-conscious at that age, and really don’t have a clear sense of identity,” said Joanna Lipman, the Girls on the Run Memphis executive director. “How can you cope with all the things that are coming at you unless you have some help. We hope that our program which usually happens after school can really help with that.”

Lipman said students also benefit from physical activity and lessons about leadership.

“There’s lessons in building friendships and understanding relationships, cultivating empathy,” she explained. “Finding what it is that brings you up and what it is that brings you down.”

The girls meet twice a week setting personal and running goals.

“That sense of accomplishment of setting a goal and actually reaching it, it builds self-esteem so much,” explained Lipman. “It’s just a really special program where you feel a part of something, you feel a sense of belonging.”

The goal is for girls to participate in the program and blossom, sometimes participants rejoin as junior coaches to mentor younger girls.

Lipman said principals shared the program is positively impacting attendance in class while creating a positive culture at schools.

She said the program as a whole is providing a place to belong, a place to "find your voice" and to "stand strong in your power."