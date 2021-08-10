A survivors' forum will be taking place for those at the Collierville Kroger shooting

This event is meant to provide education on the impact of trauma and explore coping skills that can help decrease that impact and promote healing.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center (Shelby County CVRCC) is hosting a Survivors' Forum for all people present at the Collierville Kroger tragedy.

The goals of this forum are to connect survivors to help create informal networks of support, as well as provide education on the impact of trauma and explore coping skills that can help decrease that impact and promote healing. This forum will not be a processing session, but we will be connecting people with resources and support for follow up services.

Attendance will be limited for this forum to only the people directly impacted (those in the store or parking lot) and their primary support people in order to create a safe space for healing discussions.

Please fill out this registration form completely to help us better understand who will attend the forum: https://forms.gle/Hm5qDGAHPhekB8hR8.

All information collected in this form will be kept confidential unless you give permission for CVRCC to share with other agencies.

Representatives from Kroger, the Town of Collierville, and the Collierville Police Department will join briefly at the beginning of the forum. The remaining time of the program will be focused solely on trauma recovery.