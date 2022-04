ABC24's John Bryant rode the bus to see how long it would take to get to our studio on Shelby Oaks Drive from his house in Germantown.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We know the cars we drive pollute the air and drivers are the largest contributors.

One way you can help out tremendously is by doing one thing — taking the bus!

But our transit system, MATA, has a few challenges.