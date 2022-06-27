Abortion rights and anti-abortion activists continue head-to-head protests

Coalition for Life activists take to the streets in front of Planned Parenthood to change the minds of those going into the clinic for care.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s laws specifically do not try to punish women receiving abortion treatments and allows treatments if the mother’s life is at risk like in instances of an ectopic pregnancy.

The law specifically excludes cases of a provider treating someone by giving them an abortion because they could attempt to kill themselves – abortions in those cases would be illegal.

Organizations like the Memphis Coalition for Life say they are offering services to help prevent the need for abortions.

Bethany Pinos, the coalition’s director, wants Memphians to know their options.

“Our biggest goal is that every woman in Memphis and the surrounding areas would know find alternatives to abortion and find that support,” Pinos said. “We want every woman here in the community to know that there is help for them.”

The coalition is a referral network connecting women to outpatient organizations.

"We help connect women to places like Life Choices, Memphis Morning Center, One by One Ministries and really what they do is free pregnancy tests, free ultrasounds [and] Memphis morning center does full prenatal care throughout pregnancy," Pinos said.

Abortion rights protestors like Madaline Collins say the right to choose should not be revoked no matter the reason for an abortion and that places like Planned Parenthood offer similar services.

“You shouldn’t have to have an excuse,” Collins said. “It’s my body, it ’s my life. Personally, I don’t see a child in my near future – maybe ever – and if so, that’s my choice and [others] shouldn’t have a say in that.”

Collins said despite being on birth control and using further contraceptives to prevent pregnancy, the risk is still there to become pregnant.

Tennessee’s trigger law is set to go into effect 30 days after the Friday Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe versus Wade, but Attorney General Herbert Slatery III may change that timeframe.