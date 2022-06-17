'Everything fixed' except A/C and bed bug issues at Serenity Towers, officials say

Officials with the Serenity Towers apartment complex on S. Highland Street in Memphis appeared in court Friday after Memphis Code Enforcement inspected the building.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with the Serenity Towers apartment complex were back in Shelby County Environmental Court Friday after the City of Memphis Code Enforcement agency inspected the building earlier this week.

The complex was fined $5,000 by the court Tuesday after Code Enforcement released findings that many units had mold, bed bugs, lacked A/C units and working smoke detectors, among other infractions.

Apartment officials said in court Friday that most issues had been fixed, besides 40 remaining units without A/C, and bed bugs throughout the building. Officials added that 40 portable A/C units were being delivered to be installed Friday, although ABC24 was on site and saw no sign of those units being installed.

There have been ongoing issues at the Memphis apartment complex.

Residents are upset about deplorable living conditions, from mold to rodents, and even lack of air conditioning. There was also a recent death, but, apartment officials said the death was not related to the issues.

At the end of May, managers of the complex were given a $1,000 fine in environmental court and placed on a deadline to make progress on the repairs or receive daily penalties.