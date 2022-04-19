Tennessee EMT shortage inspires new program in Memphis

"We’re here to serve the community. We want to make sure we’re serving the community well and we need people to help us serve the community,” said John Witt.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Here we have the stretcher, our cardiac monitor, oxygen tank,” pointed out Acadian Ambulance Service coordinator John Witt.

They’re all part of a paramedic's essentials to save a life.

“The bug bit me as they say,” said Witt. “EMT to a paramedic and then beyond.”

John Witt has been a paramedic for 18 years. He said there’s always a new challenge.

“The adrenaline the excitement and then at the end of it, it all flies by so fast, you’re like, 'I want to do that again.'”

Witt is happy to see other workers get involved in the field.

However, he said, “the shortages are still very stressful. We’re here to serve the community. We want to make sure we’re serving the community well and we need people to help us serve the community.”

It’s impacting response times, the number of units on the road and customer service.

The shortage of EMC practitioners is happening across the country with Tennessee and Memphis included.

“The great exodus,” added Witt. “I think people are leaving the workforce in general. But specifically, EMS is very hard. Healthcare is very hard. COVID obviously played a huge part in that. The economy.”

So Acadian is attracting future employees by offering free tuition for a 10-week EMT class.

Those who sign on must be employed by the company and work with them for a year.

Witt shared what’s kept him invested in the field.

“Generally helping people,” said Witt. “When you’re called to a scene there’s typically chaos and you have your part to help restore order.”