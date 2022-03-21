Break the ground, start the build, the Gaisman Community Center is on the way

The City of Memphis will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction of the Gaisman Community Center renovation project Monday, March 21 at 10:00 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The City of Memphis said that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the construction of the Gaisman Community Center renovation project Monday, March 21 at 4221 Macon Rd. at 10:00 a.m.

The new construction is part of the city’s Accelerate Memphis plan, which is a $200 million investment projects that, according to Mayor Jim Strickland, seeks to “accelerate “the city’s growth by bettering “quality of life” and working to resolve “stubborn” issues that Memphians face, while “driving equity and inclusion

The new Gaisman Community Center will feature a gym with a raised walking track, community, conference, and game rooms, spaces for art, and a fitness center.

The City of Memphis said that residents are welcome to witness the ceremony.