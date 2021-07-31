Dozens join activists & Shelby County leaders for a Stop the Violence march in Parkway Village

“We want everybody if they can if they will put these guns down... and just show more humanity towards each other,” said Eddie Bass.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a recent spike in crime, Shelby County‘s mayor and board of commissioners joined anti-gun violence marchers Saturday in Parkway Village.

Dozens of people also joined them at the starting line outside Sheffield High School.

“We want everybody if they can if they will put these guns down, find a better way to solve your problems, find a more civil way to communicate, and just show more humanity towards each other,” said Eddie Bass.

F.F.U.N. (Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives) founder, Stevie Moore, said he has lost count of how many Stop the Violence Unity Walks he's done, but vows to continue until community comes together.

The event was held by the Parkway Village Community Development Corporation.

MPD later tweeted out its thanks to everyone who braved the heat to walk with them.