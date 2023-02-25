African American labor trailblazers honored at luncheon hosted by A. Philip Randolph Institute

The Memphis A. Philip Randolph Institute held their annual awards luncheon on Saturday, Feb. 25 in Memphis, a city that holds history in the labor movement.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several African American union and labor trailblazers were honored on Saturday as the Memphis A. Philip Randolph institute held their annual awards luncheon.

National AFL-CIO secretary treasurer Fredrick Redmond is the first African American to be elected to the second highest office of the AFL-CIO.

Mr. Redmond said the city of Memphis holds "so much history" and importance in the labor movement that he felt it was right to be here celebrating.

"The people of Memphis mean so much to the labor and civil rights movement," Redmond said. "There's so much history in this city that I just wanted to come here and share some time with old friends; meet new friends and just celebrate the victories of working people and their communities around the city."