Agape families and supporters get 'FIT' as program celebrates 20 years

Leaders took time to recognize the 10 people who were instrumental in starting this program at the site of the first six family homes in north Memphis.

"We have been in various communities throughout the city with our domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking prevention, intervention, and awareness,” said Ceaira Brunson, director, Agape FIT Program. “So, this is a big deal for our agency as we continue to walk humbly and walk alongside the families within the city of Memphis to end homelessness and being able to assist those who are fleeing domestic violence."