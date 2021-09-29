Agricenter postpones annual Harvest Festival until 2022

“Our top priority during this unprecedented, rapidly evolving situation is community health and safety,” said John Butler President & CEO of Agricenter International

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 has led Agricenter International officials to postpone the annual Harvest Festival until 2022.

“We did not make this decision lightly, as many of our guests are young families, and we usually have thousands in attendance,” said John Butler President and CEO of Agricenter International. “Our top priority during this unprecedented, rapidly evolving situation is community health and safety. As hard as it is to imagine, this cherished event cannot take place as planned this year.”

Agricenter leaders said they have seen a decline in sponsorships and event participation due to the pandemic.

“Though the Harvest Festival will no longer occur in the way we intended, we continue to strive toward our mission– to advance knowledge and understanding of agriculture. Our community will be even more wonderful and connected once we can all come together and celebrate the events that have made Memphis such a fantastic place to live,” Butler said in a news release.