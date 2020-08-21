All-night vigil in Memphis to support United States Postal Service

People at the vigil say the postal service enjoys 90% support from the public and slower service could cost lives

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — An all-night long vigil is underway in downtown Memphis in support of the postal service.

A group called Jewish Memphians for Social Justice and other progressives promise to be at the main mail facility in south Memphis until 7:30 Friday morning.

This week, faced with huge criticism for making cuts that were slowing down service, the postmaster general reversed course and said he'd delay reforms until after the election. He had already started removing mail processing machines and collection boxes in cities all over the country.

People at the vigil Thursday night say the postal service enjoys 90% support from the public and slower service could cost lives.