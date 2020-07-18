Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity defies challenges of the pandemic to max fundraising for March of Dimes

12.5% of babies in Shelby County are born before the 37 week term, with sometimes fatal results for the baby

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The pandemic is putting a lot of strain on charities. It's harder to get donations when gatherings are limited to less than ten people, but Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity is finding a way around that challenge in order to help the March of Dimes.

Not to mention hundreds of thousands of premature babies and the parents who love them. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity wants people to know 12.5% of babies in Shelby County are born before the 37 week term with sometimes fatal results for the baby. Fraternity member Damon Hunter says extraordinary efforts are meant to bring hope and help.

"And in Memphis we have high premature rates and we have a high immortality rate, so the men of Alpha Phi Alpha and the March of Dimes are committed to making a difference in that regard," said Hunter.

Hunter chairs the fraternity's aggressive fundraising campaign for the March of Dimes. The pandemic cancelling in-person events, tools for fundraising. With the help of the community, Memphis Alphas continue to top the list of fundraisers, approaching their fund goal of $20,000 this year.

"We want to raise funds so we can contribute to the research efforts and then the education efforts, so we can educate the community on the importance of neonatal care or prenatal care."

Hunter says it could mean the difference between a healthy life and death for the 380,000 babies born prematurely suffering some form of complications in the U.S. each year.

We are so grateful for our March for Babies 2020 sponsor Anthem Healthkeepers Plus. Click here for more information https://t.co/JqrmK1rbwG pic.twitter.com/BzH9AN4iZw — March of Dimes TN (@MOD_Tennessee) May 27, 2020

A preemie's stay in the neonatal intensive care unit can range from a week to 9-10 months averaging $42,000 out-of-pocket. This is personal for Hunter, who, with his wife. felt the devastation of losing a child more than 15 years ago.

"I got the call from my wife saying Damon get down here they can't hear the heart of the baby. The baby's dead."

The experience motivates Hunter and the fraternity brothers standing with him.