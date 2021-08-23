Red Cross volunteers help Middle Tennessee victims following "catastrophic" floodwaters

At least 22 people have died after record-breaking rainfall in Middle Tennessee.

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — American Red Cross volunteers are throwing their arms around the community in Middle Tennessee after record-breaking rain over the weekend caused severe flash flooding.

At least 22 people were killed in the floodwaters.

Homes were washed away, cars submerged and toppled and debris strewn across yards. The Red Cross says 700 houses were destroyed in the centralized Humphreys County area.

“I’ve been to flooding events but this is catastrophic,” said John Brown, the executive director from the American Red Cross of the Mid-South chapter: “They were used to the creek behind their homes flooding but nothing like this.”

The search for survivors continues. Officials said as many as 10 people in Middle Tennessee are missing and warning the number may continue to fluctuate.

Residents tell Brown they haven’t seen this amount of flooding before.

“The levee up on the creekbank or levee bank where the folks were, they could look over and see the water coming through,” Brown said. “They could hear screams of people, they couldn’t find them. People yelling help.”

For those wanting to donate items to flood survivors, please consider a cash donation instead. Money can be used immediately to purchase exactly what is needed.



Brown, who is helping victims in Dickson, Tennessee, said Red Cross’ first priority is giving victims food and a place to lay their heads at night.

“It’s not home but we can give you a safe place to start assessing you know what you need and start counseling,” he said.

Brown said despite the devastating floodwaters residents are pulling together.

“People are holding each other up,” said the executive director. “They’re supporting each other going house to house cooking, passing out water.”

You can visit redcross.org to offer a donation.