Annual celebration held by Veterans of America Chapter 1113

The chapter includes 200 lifetime Vietnam veterans and works to advocate for issues important to veterans as well as offering them healthcare services.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An annual celebration that honors past and present veterans was held on Saturday. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1113 hosted an event that featured a car show and military stand-down.

The chapter, which includes 200 lifetime Vietnam veterans, works to advocate for issues important to veterans as well as offering them healthcare services the could potentially have trouble receiving elsewhere.

Leonard Perkins is the President of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1113.

"Overall, we're trying to create a paradigm shift in terms of how people look at veterans," Perkins said. "I use this all the time — where the veteran is a lawyer, or a banker, or somebody pushing a shopping cart down Madison Avenue, what you're looking at when you're looking at a veteran — you're looking at a dignitary."