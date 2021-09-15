Another year brings more contributions adding to the legacy of Hispanic community in Shelby County

Many Shelby County essential workers kept things going during the COVID lockdown, adding more to celebrate with our LatinX community.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Wednesday marked the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month across the U.S., and with a growing Latino population in the Mid-South, there's plenty to take note of.

Yes, the observation begins the middle of the month, but there's good reason. National Hispanic Heritage Month happens each year from September 15 to October 15. It's a time when we recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to our culture, but the celebration wasn't always an entire month.

It began as a week long celebration in 1968 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed it into law. Another law replaced that one. That one signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 expanding it to a month-long observance. President George H.W. Bush, later declared September 15 as the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. That's independence day for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexican Independence Day is the day after on September 16 and Chile follows that on September 18.

Mauricio Calvo of Latino Memphis says it's important for all of us to share in Hispanic Heritage Month.

"Unless we share our story, people will never know who we are, and that applies to everyone," said Calvo.

Today marks the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month. National Hispanic Heritage Month is an important reminder of the strength we draw from our immigrant roots and our values as a Nation of immigrants. Hispanic heritage is American heritage.

With a steady growing LatinX community in Shelby County, there's lots to share about the contributions of the Hispanic community. Since 2010, the Hispanic population in Shelby County has grown from more than 52,000 to more than 62,000 in 2019. Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has only added to the legacy of the LatinX community.

"The last couple of years have been hard for a lot of people, including the LatinX community, but it's a moment to celebrate also that people in this community have been essential workers," said Calvo.

As for celebration events, just like last year, Caza Teatro Bilingual Theatre Group of Memphis will throw a party highlighting past and future contributions of the Hispanic community.

"It's a good moment to pause and reflect and say 'Hey, how is this community making Memphis a better place for everyone. Not only for them, but for everyone," said Calvo.