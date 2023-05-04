Some tornado victims in Arkansas eligible for disaster food assistance

The Arkansas Department of Human Services announced on Monday that people in areas that were hit by the March 31 tornadoes may be eligible to receive SNAP assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Human Services announced on Monday afternoon that people in areas that were hit by the March 31 tornadoes may be eligible to receive SNAP Disaster Assistance (D-SNAP) under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

Anyone who lived within one of the counties and zip codes below who suffered disaster losses during tornadoes could be eligible to receive assistance:

• Little Rock (72205, 72207, 72212, 72223, 72227, 72211)

• North Little Rock (72113, 72117, 72118, 72120)

• Scott (72142)

• Jacksonville (72076)

• Cabot (72023), Lonoke County

• Parkin (72373), Cross County

• Wynne (72396), Cross County

D-SNAP benefits extend to several households that wouldn't normally qualify for assistance but have suddenly found themselves in need of help because of a disaster.

The benefits are given on an EBT card and they can be used to buy food items at certain authorized stores.

People who are already enrolled in SNAP are not able to receive D-SNAP assistance but they may be eligible to receive supplements to their normal benefit amount if they were affected by the disaster.

SNAP recipients should contact their county office during the D-SNAP application period.



Residents from the counties listed who experienced at least one of the following conditions as a direct result of the March 31st tornadoes may be eligible:



• Damage to or destruction of their house or self-employment business

• Loss or inaccessibility of income which includes a reduction or termination of income, or significant delay in receiving income due to disaster-related problems

• Disaster-related expenses (home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, etc.) that aren't expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period

Anyone who is seeking D-SNAP or SNAP recipients who are seeking supplements due to the disaster may apply from 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. starting on Wednesday, April 26 through Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

D-SNAP applications may be taken at the following locations: