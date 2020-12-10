Arkansas Food Bank employee biking 500 miles to help feed families

Neal will spend the week riding from Nashville, Tennessee down to Natchez, Mississippi. He plans to cycle about 70 miles per day.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — It's been a tough year for so many. For some, it's harder to get food on the table.

One man has noticed the difficult times and is putting together two things he loves to help feed families.

Neal Pumphrey works at the Arkansas Food Bank getting food to those who need it most. This week he's helping those in need a little differently by cycling 500 miles to raise money for meals.

"I don't have to think about food that much, I mean, I'm around it all day; but when you're training and you may burn 3,000 calories a day riding a bicycle you start thinking about food differently," said Pumphrey.

Neal will spend the week riding from Nashville, Tennessee down to Natchez, Mississippi. He plans to cycle about 70 miles per day.

He is riding the Natchez Trace Parkway trail. He will begin Monday and finish the trail next Sunday.

His goal is to raise $2,500 for the Arkansas Food Bank. With $1 equating 5 meals for families in need that could serve more than 12,000 meals.

"I've been given so much, and I'm very fortunate to have what I have," said Pumphrey.

"I love cycling it's going to be an enjoyable week. It's kind of like a bucket list item for me. I like to just ride, but I've never pushed myself like this before," said Pumphrey.

To donate to Neal's cause you can click here.