Arlington Church held its fourth vaccination drive

Hammond Grove Baptist Church offered free COVID vaccines, boosters and flu shots to adults and children

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — To help get the community vaccinated, Hammond Grove Baptist Church in Arlington held its fourth free vaccination event Sunday afternoon.

From 12:45 to 3 in the afternoon , people came and got their flu shot as well as their COVID vaccine. The children's COVID vaccine was available as well.

Pizer, Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines were all available. Anyone getting their 2nd or 3rd dose of the COVID vaccine was asked to bring their vaccination cards as proof of previous dosage.

Pastor Odell Johnson says that it's the church's responsibility to provide services as the need is great no matter how many locations for shots are available.