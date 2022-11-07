Arlington church gifts MLGW utility payments to 103 customers

An Arlington woman on the receiving end of Oak Spring Baptist church’s generosity said she was recently taken by surprise.

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — A zero utility bill balance in Memphis' scorching heat is an extra blessing.

“I said what isn’t that good," said MLGW customer Gloria Fields. "I said God is good. He really is.”

Fields said she was in disbelief.

“It was so unreal when he (church member) came by," recalled Fields. "I said God is good all the time.”

The good news left her nearly speechless when someone from Oak Springs Baptist Church visited saying her light bill was on them.

“When I went down to the light place. I asked Rev. Martin, think about it again, paying our light bill. They just smiled,” Fields shared.

Oak Spring paid 103 MLGW customers' bills, a total of $40,000.

This is the third time the church has given to MLGW's Gift of Comfort program in the past 18 months, determined to help the needs which members have identified.

“It’s a lot of people here on a fixed income, a lot of them without a job here in the neighborhood or don't have jobs," neighbor Angela Barbee said. "They've been a blessing to so many people.

Barbee's family was also blessed.

“My mom’s on a fixed income, they paid hers," shared Angela. "I was like 'oh my gosh.' Look at God, look at God working through them.”

The two friends said the church's giving only encouraged them to be even more of a blessing and a true neighbor.

"They didn’t have to do it, they didn’t have to do it,” reflected Fields.

This isn’t the only way Oak Spring is helping. The church donates 10% of its income to the community.

“Everybody will be starting fresh,” said Beverly Perkins, who oversees the Gift of Comfort program for MLGW.

Previously, the Arlington-based church gave $14,000.