Art in the Loop Festival returns to East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If more traditional art forms are more your thing, stop by this weekend's Art in the Loop Festival.

The East Memphis festival features creations out of metal, glass, clay, and on canvas. You'll also enjoy food and drinks from various food trucks including VooDoo Cafe, MemPops, and Eat at Eric's, and lots of fresh air.

You can find the whole thing sprinkled along Ridgeway Loop Road. It runs until 6 p.m. Friday and picks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday. The festival is also scheduled to go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.