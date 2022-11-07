Nonprofit offers healing through arts and nature

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkwings Foundation is a non-profit in Frayser, offering relaxation, as well as healing through arts and nature.
Arkwings was founded in 1992 by Dr. John McCall III. McCall developed his grandparents' former home into a retreat center where communities could come together.
The 17-acre land has an art yard full of tools that visitors can use for artistic expression, as well as an inside two-story space, used for relaxing, cooking, painting, and more.
Arkwings would like to change the perspective of "The Arts," and welcomes anyone who views themselves as a creative.
If you are interested in stopping by for a visit, Arkwings Foundation is located at 2034 James Road.