x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Nonprofit offers healing through arts and nature

Arkwings Foundation is located in Frayser, and focuses on mind, body, and spirit wellness.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkwings Foundation is a non-profit in Frayser, offering relaxation, as well as healing through arts and nature.

Arkwings was founded in 1992 by Dr. John McCall III. McCall developed his grandparents' former home into a retreat center where communities could come together.

The 17-acre land has an art yard full of tools that visitors can use for artistic expression, as well as an inside two-story space, used for relaxing, cooking, painting, and more.

Arkwings would like to change the perspective of "The Arts," and welcomes anyone who views themselves as a creative.

If you are interested in stopping by for a visit, Arkwings Foundation is located at 2034 James Road.

Arkwings Foundation

1 / 19
Meka Wilson

RELATED: 'Reinvigorating the community' | New mural celebrated at Gooch Park Pool

RELATED: Knoxville Sunflower Celebration returns to Forks of the River

Paid Advertisement