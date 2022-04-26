x
Bid now during the Art of Caring fundraiser benefiting families coping with loss

The Baptist Memorial Health Care Foundation is helping people through the grieving process through its Kemmons Wilson Family Center for Good Grief.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Dealing with the grief of loss can be tough on families. That’s why the Baptist Memorial Health Care Foundation is trying to help people through the grieving process.

The Art of Caring fundraiser kicked off Tuesday and runs through Friday. The week-long event features the work of local artists and vendors - all to raise money for the Kemmons Wilson Family Center for Good Grief. Online bidding can be found HERE.

Everything is on display at the Junior League of Memphis Community Resource Center in East Memphis.

“Grief is a universal experience and at some point in our lives, everyone is going to be impacted by the loss of somebody that we care about,” said Melissa Surles with the Baptist Memorial Health Care Foundation. “So we are just truly honored to provide masters-prepared counselors who can sit with you and walk through your grief. So really what that is sharing that love that you have for someone who may not be on this earth, but we still carry that love with us.”

100% of proceeds will benefit the grief center. Learn more at bmhgiving.org.

