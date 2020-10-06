Author of "When Pleasing Has No Purpose" shares hopeful message

"This is for someone else's deliverance, so I put my pain and I put myself out there for others," said author Arieale Munson

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A local author wants women to have a new outlook during this pandemic and social justice protests. She says you do that by not being a "people pleaser." Local 24 News weeknight anchor Katina Rankin has her message of hope in this local good news.

Arieale Munson is opening up about being a domestic violence survivor.

"I've been through abuse mentally and physically," said Munson.

And what it's like to be a teenage mother.

"I was still a child myself. I was scared, but I still had to do what I had to do to take care of my child," said Munson.

She's penned her pain on paper and wrote a book entitled, "When Pleasing Has No Purpose."

"People counted me out before they even counted me through," said Munson.

Arieale says her misery birthed her ministry causing her to share her story and let other young women who have made mistakes in the past know they can overcome.

"I'm from the hood. I'm from North Memphis. I'm from Klondike, but I'm also corporate at the same time," said Munson. "I'm the founder of a nonprofit. I'm an author. I work for the federal government, and I'm making a way taking care of my two kids."

Her transparency to help others is local good news.