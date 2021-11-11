AutoZone Liberty Bowl & sponsor donate more than $1.3 million to St. Jude

The big donations were presented Thursday by the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and College Football Playoff Foundation, and WCM Investment Management.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The AutoZone Liberty Bowl announced Thursday a huge donation for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl and College Football Playoff Foundation presented a check for a donation of $310,553.63 to St. Jude. Liberty Bowl officials said that brings its and CFP Foundation’s support for St. Jude to more than $3 million total over the years.

Also announced Thursday, WCM Investment Management, a presenting sponsor for the annual game, made an additional $1 million donation to the children’s hospital.

“On behalf of all the members and volunteers of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, we are proud to continue our long-time support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with this record donation,” said Chris Moore, 2021 President of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “I am humbled by WCM Investment Management’s $1 million donation to St. Jude and it makes me incredibly proud to be associated with WCM Investment Management, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and St. Jude. All are tremendous organizations that are making an important and positive impact on the lives of the kids at St. Jude.”

“Danny Thomas, the founder of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, inspired the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to work hand-in-hand with St. Jude in its mission of taking care of the kids. All of our members and volunteers have worked very hard throughout the year to make this contribution and to showcase St. Jude,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.