Shelby County Baby Café will soon open its doors and help increase breastfeeding resources

"It’s a huge step forward for the breastfeeding movement here in Shelby County.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first six months in a baby’s life can be some of the most important moments in development. A new program in Shelby County is hoping to help families as they navigate nutrition during this time.

It’s called the Baby Café, located at 1826 Sycamore View Road.

“This Baby Café is our baby. It has come to total fruition,” said Elizabeth Buckhanon, Breastfeeding Peer Counselor.

This will only be the second across the state of Tennessee, as the Shelby County Health Department hopes to address concerns when it comes to breastfeeding.

“We fall a little bit short on the Healthy People 2030 Breastfeeding Goals, and we have some room to grow. 25% of women don’t breastfeed or don’t achieve their breastfeeding goals, and part of that is because they don’t have the support that they need,” said Briana Jegier, Shelby County Breastfeeding Coalition.

The program is designed to help each family member every step of the way. They will be connected with registered dieticians, certified lactation consultants, and breastfeeding peer counselors.

“I’m the mother of eight, five sons and three daughters, and I fed as many of my children as I could. We know that all mothers aren’t able to breastfeed, so we respect that, but the ones who are - that are able to breastfeed, we encourage them to do so,” said Buckhanon.

The Baby Café will officially open December 1st. It will be available to pregnant and nursing mothers on Tuesdays and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and by appointment Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Thanks to the café's free drop-in service, the Shelby County Health Department said this could help open doors for many in-need families, who may not have had access to these resources before.