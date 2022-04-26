Bala's Bistro serves free hot meals during Ramadan

“We are doing this for religious purposes, and then we are also doing it for community purposes,” said Bala Tounkara, Bala's Bistro owner.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many across the Mid-South are celebrating the Islamic holiday Ramadan.

During this time, most of our Muslim community members will fast from sunup to sundown, but at Bala’s Bistro in Whitehaven, it is also about giving back.

Good food feeds the soul, especially when it comes from the heart.

A hearty meal is what is on the menu at Bala’s Bistro in Whitehaven.

“It’s always about giving back what you have,” said Bala Tounkara, Bala’s Bistro Owner.

April is a special month for Tounkara because it is the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

“It’s a holy month for us where we fast from sunup to sundown,” said Tounkara.

It is more than just fasting. It is also a time of prayer, forgiveness, and giving back. That is why, Tuesday, the restaurant is giving away free hot meals to anyone in need.

“We are doing this for religious purposes and then we are also doing it for community purposes,” said Tounkara. “If you drive around Memphis you will see a couple of people that you know that need it. We also want to represent our community, Whitehaven, and giving back to them no matter if you’re from Whitehaven or not. You are all part of Memphis. We are part of Memphis.”

It is a communal outlook with a hint of reflection.

“When you fast, you can feel what somebody who doesn't have what you have can feel, so you can open your heart up,” said Tounkara. “It has to come from the heart. You know? No matter what you do in Ramadan time, as long as you're Muslim, if it doesn't come from your heart, it doesn't really come.”

A hearty meal is a meal best served with kindness.

Bala’s Bistro will give away free hot meals from 6pm-7pm, Tuesday.