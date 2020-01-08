Ballet on Wheels really giving back in a big way to make a difference

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, Ballet on Wheels partnered with The Word In Life Christian Church to provide food for at least 200 families. The boxes of fresh produce came from M Palazola Produce Company.
The dance school also adopted Alpha Omega Veterans Services and provided their 102 residents with PPE, shower curtains, laundry baskets, pots and food.
The Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, under the leadership of Bishop Henry M Williamson Sr, gave a $1000 to Alpha Omega Veterans Services to help out their cause.