Ballet on Wheels really giving back in a big way to make a difference

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, Ballet on Wheels partnered with The Word In Life Christian Church to provide food for at least 200 families. The boxes of fresh produce came from M Palazola Produce Company.

The dance school also adopted Alpha Omega Veterans Services and provided their 102 residents with PPE, shower curtains, laundry baskets, pots and food.