Balloon release held for fallen Memphis Police Officer Darrell Adams

A Sea of Blue is set for Monday in honor of Adams, and his funeral is set for Tuesday at Hope Church.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Balloons were released Friday afternoon in honor of fallen Memphis Police Officer Darrell Adams.

Adams was killed in the line of duty last week when an 18-wheeler crashed into him while he was investigating a crash on I-40. There is no word if the driver of the 18-wheeler will face charges.

Friday’s balloon release was held at the Austin Peay Precinct skate park in Raleigh.

MPD asked for all those that attended the ceremony to bring blue, silver, and Tennessee Titan-themed balloons.

Officer Adam’s visitation will take place at Hope Church on Walnut Grove Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It will be followed by a Sea of Blue at 7:00 p.m. starting at the church then west Onto Walnut Grove and ending at the Austin Peay Police Station.

His funeral will be on Tuesday at Hope Church at 11:00 a.m., followed by his burial at Memorial Park Cemetery on Poplar.

Officers gather today for a Ballon release at Austin Peay Station for MPD Fallen Officer Darrell Adams. Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, October 8, 2021