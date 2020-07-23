Ban the Box survives another vote towards giving ex-offenders a 2nd chance

"We are one step closer to giving all our residents a chance at job opportunities, without unnecessarily excluding those with a criminal history," said Mayor Harris

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — After a vote Tuesday advancing Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris' "Ban the Box" efforts, which would strike the question of criminal history from county employment applications, Harris released a statement which read in part: "We are one step closer to giving all our residents a chance at job opportunities, without unnecessarily excluding those with a criminal history."

Most commissioners support the measure. They believe it will keep ex-offenders from committing future crimes and returning to prison, not to mention help the county's economy, but some commissioners like Edmund Ford don't think Harris' original ordinance goes far enough.

He wants it amended to include businesses and not just county government, then provide those companies incentives if they participate. Ford and Harris agree the goal is for ex-offenders to gain work as contractors and business owners.

Pleased that Ban the Box legislation and our proposal to create a county health board passed out of committee. These items were approved unanimously and have a head of steam as we move to full Commission on Monday for the final vote. Thank you, Commissioners. — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) July 22, 2020

"We were established to be the conduit for those persons coming into Shelby County after serving their sentences in the Shelby County Division of Corrections, but also in the Tennessee Department of Corrections," said Harold Collins, Executive Director of the Shelby County Office of Reentry.

He says through a focused 10-week program most participants can achieve their goals. Last year, Collins says 131 participants started the program with 91 finishing up. From that, 71 are now working full time.