Bank of America recognizes Memphis non-profit theatre on community contributions

For 15 years, Hattiloo Theatre has become a resource for Black artists in Memphis and used their resources to not only entertain, but to teach Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hattiloo Theatre has been a part of Memphis since 2006 and has worked with the community to entertain and teach while becoming a resource for Black artists. Through the challenges they have faced financially, they have been able to push through and continue the work they do each year.

This year, the Bank of America is recognizing their contribution to the community as a high-performing non-profit. Hattiloo Theatre of Memphis has been named a 2021 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion.

Wednesday during a rehearsal, Bank of America Memphis Market President Trevia Chatman along with other market leaders presented a check of $50,000 to the Hattiloo Founder Ekundayo Bendele. Along with the $50,000, Hattiloo will join other champions from around the country and participate in leadership training led by experts specifically in the non-profit sector.

“In a city with a 26% poverty rate, many Memphians believe they don't have a voice they can add to the city's narrative. The truth is, many Black plays focus on the victimization of Black life. At Hattiloo, we appreciate and understand the power of unapologetic Black storytelling. And Bank of America's support helps Hattiloo amplify the stories of marginalized citizens and provide audiences a contextual understanding of the complexity and diversity of Black life,” said Bandele.

If you would like to donate to the theatre, you can donate through their website.

Hattiloo's next show is A Holiday Juke Joint and will be showing from November 26th through December 19th. Information and tickets can be found here.