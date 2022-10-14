Baptist hosts beauty class for breast cancer survivors and patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Baptist Memorial Hospital hosted a beauty class for breast cancer patients and survivors Friday.
During the session, the women learned how to wear wigs and clothes while undergoing cancer treatment.
A makeup artist also showed them some tips for doing their makeup.
“It’s really awesome to just even see their face and how they hold themselves and how they treat themselves after we've finished,” said Delsin DePuy. “After the hour, they really do kind of look at themselves in a different way. And makeup is, you know, you can think of it as a surface level thing, but sometimes for these women that are really going through a struggle, sitting down and doing their makeup can be really, really, helpful."
