Baptist Memorial is giving Memphis a way to cope and heal

With all the violence that Memphis has gone through recently, Baptist Memorial Health Care is holding a virtual event to help the community heal.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Recent violent events, involving gun violence, domestic violence and crime, and the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to community trauma and stress. These events can have long-term effects for adults and children mentally, emotionally, and physically.

Learning how to identify mental health issues, develop appropriate responses and access health resources when in distress can help those affected cope and process emotions. This can make it to where one can be able to address and possibly prevent challenges in relationships, their careers and other aspects of life.

So after recent events, Baptist will hold a virtual event that will help people understand and identify mental and physical health issues stemming from these events. Resources will be made available as well.

The event is free and will at 6pm on Wednesday, October 27th.

To find out more information, you can visit Baptist's Facebook. To register, click here.