Baptist Memorial honored Martin Luther King, Jr with free COVID and flu vaccinations

Care Like King: The 2022 MLK Health + Wellness Bash honored King Jr.'s mission and vision of a strong, healthy community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday’s rain didn’t stop Memphians from getting vaccinated at the Martin Luther King Jr Health and Wellness Bash.

Leadership Memphis, Baptist Memorial Health and other organizations teamed up to get COVID and flu vaccines to people across the city. There were three different locations in Hickory Hill, Baptist Women’s Health Center, and the Hollywood Community Center.

Leadership Memphis said it wanted to focus on health in the community to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

"Whenever you have a community that is hurting from a health and wellness standpoint, it is something that impacts the overall community. So, Memphis, Shelby County, and the Mid-South is really a function of how well we are doing together not individually," said Reggie Crenshaw, President and CEO of Leadership Memphis.

The event was also used to encourage parents to get their 5-year-old and older children vaccinated.

Baptist Children’s Hospital says kids COVID cases are still rising, and not enough eligible children are getting the shot.

"Our job as parents and doctors is to make sure that our kids are healthy right? We make sure our kids get fruits and vegetables, we make sure our kids get lots of exercise we make sure they have a great education and another part of keeping them healthy and safe is vaccinations," said Sweeti Jain, Pediatric ER from Baptist Children’s Hospital.