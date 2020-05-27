The Bare Needs Diaper Bank is holding a diaper product distribution on Friday for low-income residents of Shelby County.

Diapers, period products and adult incontinence products.

May 29th 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Diaper and Pad distribution - no food - at the (Memphis) North Frayser Community Center, 2555 St. Elmo 38127.

For Shelby County residents only. Bring ID and pen. No walkups. Stay in vehicle.

Diaper Agencies in Shelby County:

The Help Group at Christ Church

5955 Yale Rd, Bartlett, 38134

(901) 377-3097

Memphis for Christ

1554 Bartlett Rd, Memphis, 38134

(901) 212-3349 (Hablan español)

The Healing Center

3885 Tchulahoma, Memphis, 38118

(901) 370-4673

To help, DONATE HERE and select Diaper Bank in the drop-down menu.

