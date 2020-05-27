x
community

Bare Needs Diaper Bank

The Bare Needs Diaper Bank is holding a diaper product distribution on Friday for low-income residents of Shelby County.
Mid-South Food Bank launches diaper bank, prepares for distribution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bare Needs Diaper Bank

Diapers, period products and adult incontinence products.  

May 29th 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Diaper and Pad distribution - no food - at the (Memphis) North Frayser Community Center, 2555 St. Elmo 38127. 

For Shelby County residents only. Bring ID and pen. No walkups. Stay in vehicle.

Diaper Agencies in Shelby County:

The Help Group at Christ Church 

  • 5955 Yale Rd, Bartlett, 38134  
  • (901) 377-3097

Memphis for Christ 

  • 1554 Bartlett Rd, Memphis, 38134  
  • (901) 212-3349 (Hablan español)

The Healing Center 

  • 3885 Tchulahoma, Memphis, 38118  
  • (901) 370-4673

To help, DONATE HERE and select Diaper Bank in the drop-down menu.

What is Diaper Need? 

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, diaper need is the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep an infant or child clean, dry, and healthy. 

