MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bare Needs Diaper Bank
Diapers, period products and adult incontinence products.
May 29th 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Diaper and Pad distribution - no food - at the (Memphis) North Frayser Community Center, 2555 St. Elmo 38127.
For Shelby County residents only. Bring ID and pen. No walkups. Stay in vehicle.
Diaper Agencies in Shelby County:
The Help Group at Christ Church
- 5955 Yale Rd, Bartlett, 38134
- (901) 377-3097
Memphis for Christ
- 1554 Bartlett Rd, Memphis, 38134
- (901) 212-3349 (Hablan español)
The Healing Center
- 3885 Tchulahoma, Memphis, 38118
- (901) 370-4673
To help, DONATE HERE and select Diaper Bank in the drop-down menu.
What is Diaper Need?
According to the National Diaper Bank Network, diaper need is the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep an infant or child clean, dry, and healthy.