'He was a light': Loved one of Barshay Wilson speaks out after suspect arrested for his murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made for the murder of 25-year-old University of Memphis nursing student Barshay Wilson, who was found dead one day after missing his graduation ceremony.

According to the Shelby County Jail, Vincent Patterson, 22, was arrested Friday, Jan. 6.

Patterson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.

Maya Harris says she is Wilson’s cousin and she says this loss was a complete shock and even though the alleged suspect has been charged. She still wants answers and still wants him to be remembered for more than this tragic ending.

“Barshay is more than what happened," Harris said. "More than the circumstances as well as what happened to him.”

Harris says Wilson was not only her cousin but her best friend.

They were “always together, always at my house, always walking together, having lunch together," Harris said.

Wilson was reported missing on Saturday, Dec. 10, just days before his graduation.

According to the affidavit, MPD responded to a missing persons call on that Saturday, witnesses told police that Wilson received a call and walked outside to take it.

Maya says she spoke to him the night he went missing.

“I texted him again around seven-fifty," Harris said. "I sent the eyes [emoji] Like what are you doing and he called me. And he said he was about to go to his best friend’s, stop by his friend's house, go to a party and show his face for a [second], and then after he left, he was going to be headed my way.”

But Barshay never made it to Maya.

MPD found Wilson's body, riddled with multiple gunshot wounds, two days later on Monday, Dec 12., near a burning Chevrolet Camaro.

As the investigation continues Maya is still searching for peace and for answers.