BARTLETT, Tenn. — To help parents get kids ready for bed, several Bartlett Police officers are reading bedtime stories on YouTube.

Bartlett Police Chief Jeff Cox says this is a way to connect with the community they serve during this pandemic.

"I hope you're at home practicing social distancing with your family and staying healthy. So, to help you along, our officers came together and decided to read stories to the kids. So we introduce to you, 'Story Time with a Cop,” said Chief Cox.