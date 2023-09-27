'Make this right' | BBQ competitors call on Memphis city leaders to help keep World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Downtown

On Monday, Memphis In May began asking BBQ teams where they would like the competition to take place next year, even if it means leaving Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the future location of the World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest remains up in the air, people are demanding action.

On Monday, Memphis In May began asking BBQ teams where they would like the competition to take place next year, even if it means leaving Memphis. This left many Memphians criticizing the renovations made to Tom Lee Park, and several more concerned what moving the contest would mean for the city moving forward.

For decades people have been traveling across the world to Memphis to show why they are the best at barbecue.

“We’ve been at it for almost 20 years ourselves,” said Trey Kuhn with Swinefeld Championship BBQ.

The contest has been a family endeavor for competitors like Kuhn.

“The team got started 30 years ago with our parents.”

The Memphis River Parks Partnership sued Memphis in May earlier this month after the barbeque competition left damage on the newly renovated Tom Lee Park.

Kuhn tells ABC24 he was excited to return to the riverfront this year, however he thinks not enough planning was done for the park’s future use.

“The improvements are great but it’s very much a double edged sword,” said Kuhn.

“It cut the teams, and the guests of teams in half,” said Wayne Tabor, Metropolitan Memphis Hotel and Lodging Association President & CEO.

Now with next year’s venue a big question mark for competitors, Tabor tells ABC24, the options Memphis in May have for teams are not promising for Memphis tourism.

In a statement to ABC24, Memphis Tourism President & CEO Kevin Karn said:

“As a $4 billion dollar industry in Memphis and Shelby County that generated over $260 million in local and state sales tax in 2022, the local tourism and hospitality industry cannot afford to lose any cornerstone event on the calendar that draws visitors to our destination.

We must all work together to create a safe and welcoming environment, adapt to changing conditions and ensure our visitor economy continues to grow as it did by 16% from 2021 to 2022.

Tourism tax dollars deposited by visitors here in our city and county are critically important to funding the needs of our community, in addition to the $1.2 billion in wages paid to local tourism and hospitality industry employees.”

Even if the contest returns to Liberty Park, this could lead to a significant drop off in people who travel to Memphis like in 2022.

“It just wasn’t walkable,” said Tabor.

A venue outside the city is drawing intense concern as well, which is why many people, like Kuhn, are asking city leaders to step in to keep the venue downtown.

“The city needs to get involved and try to make this right,” said Kuhn.