Women, it's time to Be Confident Out Loud!

The "Be Confident Out Loud Conference 2021" will be held in Germantown at the Hilton Garden Inn on August 19th and 20th.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Listen up Ladies. A conference is coming to Germantown just for you. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin tells us about the "Be Confident Out Loud Conference 2021." It's local good news.

Dr. Zowee Jamison Shanks is the founder of Responder for Responders organization. Dr. Shanks teaches women how to deal with trauma and get their confidence back.

"’Being Confident Out Loud’ was birthed during a time where I lost my confidence, during a time when I felt like I was stuck, like I couldn't make it and I didn't understand what was holding me back. It was my confidence," said Dr. Shanks.

Dr. Shanks said life happens. You get married. You gain weight. You have children. All, she said, can cause women to lose their power, their confidence.

"I lost the power of showing up authentically me. I lost all of that in seasons of my life when life just happened," said Dr. Shanks.

Like when COVID-19 hit and women had to leave their jobs and stay at home with their children, giving up their careers.

"In this season, you can't act in your emotions. You can't move in what it looks like," said Dr. Shanks.

Dr. Shanks is getting ready to hold the first "Be Confident Out Loud Conference 2021" to teach women some practical tools to get their confidence back.

"Tools that'll teach you how to show up on purpose and with purpose. Being able to help women get their confidence back and their swag back so they can walk in the boldness of who God has called them to be," said Dr. Shanks.

Something Dr. Shanks said is important for women moving forward.

"When you gain your confidence, confidence is contagious. I believe if you come in the room, baby, and you lost your confidence - oh you will have confidence before you leave," said Dr. Shanks.

And helping women live confident out loud is local good news.