Beale Street Brewing Co. launches beers celebrating Memphis heroes.

The Memphis brewery announced Wednesday the launch of two new brews available only in the Memphis area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis brewery is celebrating Black History Month by celebrating Memphis heroes right on their cans.

The Beale Street Brewing Co. announced Wednesday it's releasing two new products for Black History Month.

The first, named "SOUL STEW Brown Ale," is being released as a special four-pack, with each can carrying a different label celebrating influential figures in the Memphis community.

Each pack will carry images of former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton, who was the city's first Black mayor, as well as Robert R. Church, Memphis Minnie and Charley Pride.

The brewery said the series celebrates Memphis’ drivers of change, social influencers and unsung heroes that made a lasting impression on the Bluff City.

"I’m just so excited for [the brewery]," said Herenton. "I think this is the first brewery that’s owned and operated by African Americans, and I’m proud to be here to help [them] celebrate, especially for Black History Month."

Beale Street Brewing Co. is Memphis' first Black-owned brewery, having opened in July 2020.

The brewery also announced the release of the Black is Beautiful Imperial Stout, their iteration of the Black is Beautiful initiative created by Weathered Souls Brewing Co. in San Antonio, Texas.

Beale Street Brewing Co. said the initiative was created amongst the brewing community and its customers in an attempt to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily.

They said their mission is to bridge the gap, and provide a platform to show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color.

They want all breweries and brewers to "raise a glass with us in unison and participate in this collaboration."

They describe their Black is Beautiful brew as an Imperial Stout with cherry notes.