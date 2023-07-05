Beale Street Music Fest goers feel safe after increased security Downtown

"When we got here we felt safe because there was more added security so we don’t have to worry about that,” said Jennifer Ross, it was her second time at BSMF

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis was rattled after a shooter pulled out a gun in broad daylight and shot two people on Beale St. in front of Alfred's restaurant in Downtown Memphis on April 30, just one week before Beale Street Music Fest (BSMF).

The shooting happened at 3 p.m., while families, Memphians and tourist were having what they thought would be an average Sunday outing on Beale St.

Jim Postlewait, who is a familiar face to Beale St. and who many know as Bubbles, was one of the victims in the shooting. He suffered minor non-critical injuries after being grazed in the head by a bullet. The second victim's injuries were also non-critical.



For Postlewait, it’s been quite a week, but the shooting didn't stop him from being excited about BSMF and upcoming events for Memphis in May.



“It’s Memphis in May man, everybody is enjoying themselves, having a good time,” said Postlewait.

Despite the excitement, the random shooting put Memphians on high alert, and several people questioned whether participating in all the Downtown fun was worth the risk.



Ahead of BSMF weekend and Memphis in May festivities downtown, everyone from downtown leaders to law enforcement banded together to keep thousands safe.

On and off Beale, local law enforcement upped its presence and manpower for the Beale Street Music Festival.



The mobile command center was set up at Tom Lee Park, other officers were stationed throughout downtown, on foot, horses, and drones monitoring crowds.

“It’s not too fast. People are chilling, listening to the blues,” said Donna Porter-Muntschler, It was her first time at BSMF.

A few blocks from the main stages, the festival’s blues tents were set up at Handy Park. While they offered people free admission, attendees first had to pass through wanding and metal detectors. These precautions had a bigger presence this year than years past according to event-goers, and they did not seem to mind.

“Before we came down, we started watching the news a little bit, and saw there were things going on, which there are things going on everywhere, but when we got here we felt safe because there was more added security so we don’t have to worry about that,” said Jennifer Ross, it was her second time at BSMF, “We’ll see you next year.”