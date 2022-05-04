'Better Community Summit' aims to reduce violent crime in Memphis

The next summit is set for Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Neighborhood Christian Centers at 785 Jackson Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South leaders announced a third “Better Community Summit” is planned this summer, aimed at reducing violent crime in Memphis.

Topics will include domestic violence prevention, gang talk, community conflict resolution, and de-escalation training.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, community leaders, Memphis Police representatives, local pastors and others will be on hand as they work with the public to try to come up with solutions to fight back against crime in the area.