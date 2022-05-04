x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

'Better Community Summit' aims to reduce violent crime in Memphis

The next summit is set for Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Neighborhood Christian Centers at 785 Jackson Avenue.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South leaders announced a third “Better Community Summit” is planned this summer, aimed at reducing violent crime in Memphis.

The summit is set for Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Neighborhood Christian Center at 785 Jackson Avenue.

Topics will include domestic violence prevention, gang talk, community conflict resolution, and de-escalation training.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, community leaders, Memphis Police representatives, local pastors and others will be on hand as they work with the public to try to come up with solutions to fight back against crime in the area.

This will be the third “Better Community Summit” held in Memphis. Remaining Summits are planned quarterly in the areas of Whitehaven/Westwood and Hickory Hill/East Memphis.

Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office

RELATED: Memphis remembers National Crime Victims' Rights Week

RELATED: 'I know the smallest thing can help turn a life around' Memphis violence intervention group expanding

RELATED: Rapper NLE Choppa joins local and state leaders for a town hall for Memphis youth

More Videos

In Other News

Dear Mama | One hopeful mother did all she knew to do. Try again