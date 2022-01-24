How the #BettyWhiteChallenge helped the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We learned on Monday just how much the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County received in donations as part of the Betty White Challenge!

"It was unbelievable," said Suzanne Cantwell, director of development for the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County. "We'd done a post about it and my phone was beeping all day long with notifications of donations. We probably had over 300 donations. I think it was probably 20 an hour for a while during the day. It was constant. It was absolutely overwhelming to make that much money that day."